May 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, May 16
Arsenal 2 Sunderland 0
Manchester City 3 West Bromwich Albion 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Chelsea 37 29 3 5 80 32 90
2 Tottenham Hotspur 36 24 8 4 73 24 80
3 Manchester City 37 22 9 6 75 39 75
-------------------------
4 Liverpool 37 21 10 6 75 42 73
-------------------------
5 Arsenal 37 22 6 9 74 43 72
6 Manchester United 36 17 14 5 52 29 65
-------------------------
7 Everton 37 17 10 10 61 41 61
-------------------------
8 Southampton 36 12 9 15 41 47 45
9 West Bromwich Albion 37 12 9 16 42 49 45
10 Bournemouth 37 12 9 16 54 66 45
11 Leicester City 36 12 7 17 46 56 43
12 West Ham United 37 11 9 17 45 63 42
13 Crystal Palace 37 12 5 20 50 61 41
14 Stoke City 37 10 11 16 40 56 41
15 Burnley 37 11 7 19 38 53 40
16 Watford 37 11 7 19 40 63 40
17 Swansea City 37 11 5 21 43 69 38
-------------------------
R18 Hull City 37 9 7 21 36 73 34
R19 Middlesbrough 37 5 13 19 27 50 28
R20 Sunderland 37 6 6 25 28 64 24
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League preliminary round
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, May 17
Southampton v Manchester United (1845)
Thursday, May 18
Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur (1845)
Sunday, May 21
Arsenal v Everton (1400)
Burnley v West Ham United (1400)
Chelsea v Sunderland (1400)
Hull City v Tottenham Hotspur (1400)
Leicester City v Bournemouth (1400)
Liverpool v Middlesbrough (1400)
Manchester United v Crystal Palace (1400)
Southampton v Stoke City (1400)
Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion (1400)
Watford v Manchester City (1400)