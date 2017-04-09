Soccer-Portuguese midfielder Silva joins Manchester City
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
April 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, April 9 Everton 4 Leicester City 2 Sunderland 0 Manchester United 3 Saturday, April 8 Bournemouth 1 Chelsea 3 Manchester City 3 Hull City 1 Middlesbrough 0 Burnley 0 Stoke City 1 Liverpool 2 Tottenham Hotspur 4 Watford 0 West Bromwich Albion 0 Southampton 1 West Ham United 1 Swansea City 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 31 24 3 4 65 25 75 2 Tottenham Hotspur 31 20 8 3 64 22 68 3 Liverpool 32 18 9 5 68 40 63 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 31 18 7 6 60 35 61 ------------------------- 5 Manchester United 30 15 12 3 46 24 57 ------------------------- 6 Arsenal 29 16 6 7 61 36 54 7 Everton 32 15 9 8 57 36 54 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 32 12 8 12 39 41 44 9 Southampton 30 11 7 12 37 37 40 10 Watford 31 10 7 14 36 52 37 11 Leicester City 31 10 6 15 39 51 36 12 Burnley 32 10 6 16 32 44 36 13 Stoke City 32 9 9 14 34 47 36 14 West Ham United 32 10 6 16 42 57 36 15 Bournemouth 32 9 8 15 45 59 35 16 Crystal Palace 30 9 4 17 39 50 31 17 Hull City 32 8 6 18 33 64 30 ------------------------- 18 Swansea City 32 8 4 20 37 67 28 19 Middlesbrough 31 4 12 15 22 37 24 20 Sunderland 31 5 5 21 24 56 20 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 10 Crystal Palace v Arsenal (1900)
HONG KONG, May 26 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was unconcerned over speculation Eric Dier and Kyle Walker are due to move away from the London club in the upcoming summer transfer window.