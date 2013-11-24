Nov 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 24
Cardiff City 2 Manchester United 2
Manchester City 6 Tottenham Hotspur 0
Saturday, November 23
Arsenal 2 Southampton 0
Everton 3 Liverpool 3
Fulham 1 Swansea City 2
Hull City 0 Crystal Palace 1
Newcastle United 2 Norwich City 1
Stoke City 2 Sunderland 0
West Ham United 0 Chelsea 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Arsenal 12 9 1 2 24 10 28
2 Liverpool 12 7 3 2 24 13 24
3 Chelsea 12 7 3 2 21 10 24
-------------------------
4 Manchester City 12 7 1 4 34 12 22
-------------------------
5 Southampton 12 6 4 2 15 7 22
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 12 6 3 3 20 15 21
7 Everton 12 5 6 1 17 13 21
-------------------------
8 Newcastle United 12 6 2 4 17 17 20
9 Tottenham Hotspur 12 6 2 4 9 12 20
10 Swansea City 12 4 3 5 17 16 15
11 West Bromwich Albion 11 3 5 3 12 12 14
12 Aston Villa 11 4 2 5 11 12 14
13 Hull City 12 4 2 6 9 15 14
14 Stoke City 12 3 4 5 12 14 13
15 Cardiff City 12 3 4 5 11 17 13
16 Norwich City 12 3 2 7 10 23 11
17 West Ham United 12 2 4 6 9 14 10
-------------------------
18 Fulham 12 3 1 8 11 21 10
19 Crystal Palace 12 2 1 9 7 21 7
20 Sunderland 12 2 1 9 8 24 7
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, November 25
West Bromwich Albion v Aston Villa (2000)