Dec 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, December 30
Sunderland 0 Liverpool 1
Tuesday, December 29
Leicester City 0 Manchester City 0
Monday, December 28
Arsenal 2 AFC Bournemouth 0
Crystal Palace 0 Swansea City 0
Everton 3 Stoke City 4
Manchester United 0 Chelsea 0
Norwich City 2 Aston Villa 0
Watford 1 Tottenham Hotspur 2
West Bromwich Albion 1 Newcastle United 0
West Ham United 2 Southampton 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Arsenal 19 12 3 4 33 18 39
2 Leicester City 19 11 6 2 37 25 39
3 Manchester City 19 11 3 5 37 20 36
-------------------------
4 Tottenham Hotspur 19 9 8 2 33 15 35
-------------------------
5 Crystal Palace 19 9 4 6 23 16 31
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 19 8 6 5 22 16 30
7 Liverpool 19 8 6 5 22 22 30
-------------------------
8 West Ham United 19 7 8 4 28 23 29
9 Watford 19 8 5 6 24 20 29
10 Stoke City 19 8 5 6 20 19 29
11 Everton 19 6 8 5 35 28 26
12 Southampton 19 6 6 7 26 23 24
13 West Bromwich Albion 19 6 5 8 18 24 23
14 Chelsea 19 5 5 9 23 29 20
15 Norwich City 19 5 5 9 22 32 20
16 AFC Bournemouth 19 5 5 9 22 34 20
17 Swansea City 19 4 7 8 16 24 19
-------------------------
18 Newcastle United 19 4 5 10 19 34 17
19 Sunderland 19 3 3 13 19 38 12
20 Aston Villa 19 1 5 13 15 34 8
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation