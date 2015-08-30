Aug 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, August 30 Southampton 3 Norwich City 0 Swansea City 2 Manchester United 1 Saturday, August 29 AFC Bournemouth 1 Leicester City 1 Aston Villa 2 Sunderland 2 Chelsea 1 Crystal Palace 2 Liverpool 0 West Ham United 3 Manchester City 2 Watford 0 Newcastle United 0 Arsenal 1 Stoke City 0 West Bromwich Albion 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Everton 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 4 4 0 0 10 0 12 2 Crystal Palace 4 3 0 1 8 5 9 3 Leicester City 4 2 2 0 8 5 8 ------------------------- 4 Swansea City 4 2 2 0 7 4 8 ------------------------- 5 Manchester United 4 2 1 1 3 2 7 ------------------------- 6 Arsenal 4 2 1 1 3 3 7 ------------------------- 7 Liverpool 4 2 1 1 2 3 7 ------------------------- 8 West Ham United 4 2 0 2 9 6 6 9 Everton 4 1 2 1 5 4 5 10 Southampton 4 1 2 1 5 5 5 11 AFC Bournemouth 4 1 1 2 5 6 4 12 Aston Villa 4 1 1 2 4 5 4 13 Chelsea 4 1 1 2 6 9 4 14 Norwich City 4 1 1 2 5 8 4 15 West Bromwich Albion 4 1 1 2 3 6 4 16 Tottenham Hotspur 4 0 3 1 3 4 3 17 Watford 4 0 3 1 2 4 3 ------------------------- 18 Stoke City 4 0 2 2 3 5 2 19 Newcastle United 4 0 2 2 2 5 2 20 Sunderland 4 0 2 2 6 10 2 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation