Soccer-Swansea out of bottom three with crucial Everton victory
* Swansea visit relegated Sunderland next, Everton host Watford
Aug 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, August 30 Southampton 3 Norwich City 0 Swansea City 2 Manchester United 1 Saturday, August 29 AFC Bournemouth 1 Leicester City 1 Aston Villa 2 Sunderland 2 Chelsea 1 Crystal Palace 2 Liverpool 0 West Ham United 3 Manchester City 2 Watford 0 Newcastle United 0 Arsenal 1 Stoke City 0 West Bromwich Albion 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Everton 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 4 4 0 0 10 0 12 2 Crystal Palace 4 3 0 1 8 5 9 3 Leicester City 4 2 2 0 8 5 8 ------------------------- 4 Swansea City 4 2 2 0 7 4 8 ------------------------- 5 Manchester United 4 2 1 1 3 2 7 ------------------------- 6 Arsenal 4 2 1 1 3 3 7 ------------------------- 7 Liverpool 4 2 1 1 2 3 7 ------------------------- 8 West Ham United 4 2 0 2 9 6 6 9 Everton 4 1 2 1 5 4 5 10 Southampton 4 1 2 1 5 5 5 11 AFC Bournemouth 4 1 1 2 5 6 4 12 Aston Villa 4 1 1 2 4 5 4 13 Chelsea 4 1 1 2 6 9 4 14 Norwich City 4 1 1 2 5 8 4 15 West Bromwich Albion 4 1 1 2 3 6 4 16 Tottenham Hotspur 4 0 3 1 3 4 3 17 Watford 4 0 3 1 2 4 3 ------------------------- 18 Stoke City 4 0 2 2 3 5 2 19 Newcastle United 4 0 2 2 2 5 2 20 Sunderland 4 0 2 2 6 10 2 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
May 6 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 21 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 19 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 15 Joshua King (Bournemouth) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)