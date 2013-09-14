Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 14
Aston Villa 1 Newcastle United 2
Everton 1 Chelsea 0
Fulham 1 West Bromwich Albion 1
Hull City 1 Cardiff City 1
Manchester United 2 Crystal Palace 0
Stoke City 0 Manchester City 0
Sunderland 1 Arsenal 3
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Norwich City 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Arsenal 4 3 0 1 8 5 9
2 Tottenham Hotspur 4 3 0 1 4 1 9
3 Liverpool 3 3 0 0 3 0 9
-------------------------
4 Manchester City 4 2 1 1 8 3 7
-------------------------
5 Manchester United 4 2 1 1 6 2 7
-------------------------
6 Chelsea 4 2 1 1 4 2 7
7 Stoke City 4 2 1 1 3 2 7
-------------------------
8 Newcastle United 4 2 1 1 3 5 7
9 Everton 4 1 3 0 3 2 6
10 Cardiff City 4 1 2 1 4 5 5
11 West Ham United 3 1 1 1 2 1 4
12 Southampton 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
13 Fulham 4 1 1 2 3 5 4
13 Norwich City 4 1 1 2 3 5 4
15 Hull City 4 1 1 2 2 5 4
16 Aston Villa 4 1 0 3 5 6 3
17 Crystal Palace 4 1 0 3 4 6 3
-------------------------
18 Swansea City 3 1 0 2 3 5 3
19 West Bromwich Albion 4 0 2 2 1 4 2
20 Sunderland 4 0 1 3 3 8 1
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 15
Southampton v West Ham United (1500)
Monday, September 16
Swansea City v Liverpool (1900)