Nov 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 4
Liverpool 1 Newcastle United 1
Queens Park Rangers 1 Reading 1
Saturday, November 3
Fulham 2 Everton 2
Manchester United 2 Arsenal 1
Norwich City 1 Stoke City 0
Sunderland 0 Aston Villa 1
Swansea City 1 Chelsea 1
Tottenham Hotspur 0 Wigan Athletic 1
West Ham United 0 Manchester City 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 10 8 0 2 26 14 24
2 Chelsea 10 7 2 1 22 10 23
3 Manchester City 10 6 4 0 18 9 22
4 Everton 10 4 5 1 19 13 17
5 Tottenham Hotspur 10 5 2 3 17 14 17
6 Arsenal 10 4 3 3 15 8 15
7 Fulham 10 4 3 3 21 16 15
8 West Ham United 10 4 3 3 13 11 15
9 West Bromwich Albion 9 4 2 3 13 11 14
10 Newcastle United 10 3 5 2 12 14 14
11 Swansea City 10 3 3 4 15 14 12
12 Liverpool 10 2 5 3 13 15 11
13 Wigan Athletic 10 3 2 5 11 16 11
14 Norwich City 10 2 4 4 8 18 10
15 Stoke City 10 1 6 3 8 10 9
16 Sunderland 9 1 6 2 6 9 9
17 Aston Villa 10 2 3 5 8 14 9
18 Reading 9 0 5 4 12 18 5
19 Queens Park Rangers 10 0 4 6 8 19 4
20 Southampton 9 1 1 7 14 26 4
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, November 5
West Bromwich Albion v Southampton (2000)