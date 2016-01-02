Jan 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, January 2 Arsenal 1 Newcastle United 0 Leicester City 0 AFC Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 2 Swansea City 1 Norwich City 1 Southampton 0 Sunderland 3 Aston Villa 1 Watford 1 Manchester City 2 West Bromwich Albion 2 Stoke City 1 West Ham United 2 Liverpool 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Arsenal 20 13 3 4 34 18 42 2 Leicester City 20 11 7 2 37 25 40 3 Manchester City 20 12 3 5 39 21 39 ------------------------- 4 Tottenham Hotspur 19 9 8 2 33 15 35 ------------------------- 5 Manchester United 20 9 6 5 24 17 33 ------------------------- 6 West Ham United 20 8 8 4 30 23 32 7 Crystal Palace 19 9 4 6 23 16 31 ------------------------- 8 Liverpool 20 8 6 6 22 24 30 9 Watford 20 8 5 7 25 22 29 10 Stoke City 20 8 5 7 21 21 29 11 Everton 19 6 8 5 35 28 26 12 West Bromwich Albion 20 7 5 8 20 25 26 13 Southampton 20 6 6 8 26 24 24 14 Norwich City 20 6 5 9 23 32 23 15 AFC Bournemouth 20 5 6 9 22 34 21 16 Chelsea 19 5 5 9 23 29 20 17 Swansea City 20 4 7 9 17 26 19 ------------------------- 18 Newcastle United 20 4 5 11 19 35 17 19 Sunderland 20 4 3 13 22 39 15 20 Aston Villa 20 1 5 14 16 37 8 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 3 Crystal Palace v Chelsea (1330) Everton v Tottenham Hotspur (1600)