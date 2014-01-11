Jan 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 11
Cardiff City 0 West Ham United 2
Everton 2 Norwich City 0
Fulham 1 Sunderland 4
Hull City 0 Chelsea 2
Manchester United 2 Swansea City 0
Southampton 1 West Bromwich Albion 0
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Crystal Palace 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 21 14 4 3 40 19 46
2 Arsenal 20 14 3 3 39 18 45
3 Manchester City 20 14 2 4 57 23 44
-------------------------
4 Everton 21 11 8 2 34 19 41
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 21 12 4 5 26 25 40
-------------------------
6 Liverpool 20 12 3 5 46 23 39
7 Manchester United 21 11 4 6 35 24 37
-------------------------
8 Newcastle United 20 10 3 7 29 25 33
9 Southampton 21 8 6 7 27 23 30
10 Hull City 21 6 5 10 22 27 23
11 Aston Villa 20 6 5 9 19 25 23
12 Stoke City 20 5 7 8 19 30 22
13 Swansea City 21 5 6 10 26 30 21
14 West Bromwich Albion 21 4 9 8 23 28 21
15 Norwich City 21 5 5 11 17 35 20
16 Fulham 21 6 1 14 22 46 19
17 West Ham United 21 4 6 11 21 30 18
-------------------------
18 Cardiff City 21 4 6 11 15 34 18
19 Sunderland 21 4 5 12 19 34 17
20 Crystal Palace 21 5 2 14 13 31 17
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 12
Newcastle United v Manchester City (1405)
Stoke City v Liverpool (1610)
Monday, January 13
Aston Villa v Arsenal (2000)