Soccer-Allardyce 'quits as Palace manager' - British media
LONDON, May 23 Sam Allardyce has resigned as Crystal Palace manager days after ensuring the club's Premier League survival, British media reports said on Tuesday.
Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, August 13 Burnley 0 Swansea City 1 Crystal Palace 0 West Bromwich Albion 1 Everton 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Hull City 2 Leicester City 1 Manchester City 2 Sunderland 1 Middlesbrough 1 Stoke City 1 Southampton 1 Watford 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Hull City 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 1 Manchester City 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 3 Swansea City 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 West Bromwich Albion 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ------------------------- 5 Everton 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 5 Middlesbrough 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 5 Southampton 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 5 Stoke City 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 5 Tottenham Hotspur 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 5 Watford 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 ------------------------- Arsenal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bournemouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chelsea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Liverpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Manchester United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 West Ham United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 17 Leicester City 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 17 Sunderland 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 ------------------------- 19 Burnley 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 19 Crystal Palace 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5-10: Europa League 19-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 14 Bournemouth v Manchester United (1230) Arsenal v Liverpool (1500) Monday, August 15 Chelsea v West Ham United (1900)
LONDON, May 23 Sam Allardyce has resigned as Crystal Palace manager days after ensuring the club's Premier League survival, British media reports said on Tuesday.
STOCKHOLM, May 23 A minute's silence for the victims of the Manchester bomb attack will be observed before the Europa League final in Stockholm on Wednesday between Manchester United and Ajax, UEFA has announced.