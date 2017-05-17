Soccer-Celtic sign Hayes from Aberdeen
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
May 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday Wednesday, May 17 Southampton 0 Manchester United 0 Tuesday, May 16 Arsenal 2 Sunderland 0 Manchester City 3 West Bromwich Albion 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Chelsea 37 29 3 5 80 32 90 2 Tottenham Hotspur 36 24 8 4 73 24 80 3 Manchester City 37 22 9 6 75 39 75 ------------------------- 4 Liverpool 37 21 10 6 75 42 73 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 37 22 6 9 74 43 72 6 Manchester United 37 17 15 5 52 29 66 ------------------------- 7 Everton 37 17 10 10 61 41 61 ------------------------- 8 Southampton 37 12 10 15 41 47 46 9 West Bromwich Albion 37 12 9 16 42 49 45 10 Bournemouth 37 12 9 16 54 66 45 11 Leicester City 36 12 7 17 46 56 43 12 West Ham United 37 11 9 17 45 63 42 13 Crystal Palace 37 12 5 20 50 61 41 14 Stoke City 37 10 11 16 40 56 41 15 Burnley 37 11 7 19 38 53 40 16 Watford 37 11 7 19 40 63 40 17 Swansea City 37 11 5 21 43 69 38 ------------------------- R18 Hull City 37 9 7 21 36 73 34 R19 Middlesbrough 37 5 13 19 27 50 28 R20 Sunderland 37 6 6 25 28 64 24 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League preliminary round 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, May 18 Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur (1845) Sunday, May 21 Arsenal v Everton (1400) Burnley v West Ham United (1400) Chelsea v Sunderland (1400) Hull City v Tottenham Hotspur (1400) Leicester City v Bournemouth (1400) Liverpool v Middlesbrough (1400) Manchester United v Crystal Palace (1400) Southampton v Stoke City (1400) Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion (1400) Watford v Manchester City (1400)
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.