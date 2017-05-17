May 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday Wednesday, May 17 Southampton 0 Manchester United 0 Tuesday, May 16 Arsenal 2 Sunderland 0 Manchester City 3 West Bromwich Albion 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Chelsea 37 29 3 5 80 32 90 2 Tottenham Hotspur 36 24 8 4 73 24 80 3 Manchester City 37 22 9 6 75 39 75 ------------------------- 4 Liverpool 37 21 10 6 75 42 73 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 37 22 6 9 74 43 72 6 Manchester United 37 17 15 5 52 29 66 ------------------------- 7 Everton 37 17 10 10 61 41 61 ------------------------- 8 Southampton 37 12 10 15 41 47 46 9 West Bromwich Albion 37 12 9 16 42 49 45 10 Bournemouth 37 12 9 16 54 66 45 11 Leicester City 36 12 7 17 46 56 43 12 West Ham United 37 11 9 17 45 63 42 13 Crystal Palace 37 12 5 20 50 61 41 14 Stoke City 37 10 11 16 40 56 41 15 Burnley 37 11 7 19 38 53 40 16 Watford 37 11 7 19 40 63 40 17 Swansea City 37 11 5 21 43 69 38 ------------------------- R18 Hull City 37 9 7 21 36 73 34 R19 Middlesbrough 37 5 13 19 27 50 28 R20 Sunderland 37 6 6 25 28 64 24 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League preliminary round 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, May 18 Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur (1845) Sunday, May 21 Arsenal v Everton (1400) Burnley v West Ham United (1400) Chelsea v Sunderland (1400) Hull City v Tottenham Hotspur (1400) Leicester City v Bournemouth (1400) Liverpool v Middlesbrough (1400) Manchester United v Crystal Palace (1400) Southampton v Stoke City (1400) Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion (1400) Watford v Manchester City (1400)