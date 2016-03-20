March 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 20
Manchester City 0 Manchester United 1
Newcastle United 1 Sunderland 1
Southampton 3 Liverpool 2
Tottenham Hotspur 3 AFC Bournemouth 0
Saturday, March 19
Chelsea 2 West Ham United 2
Crystal Palace 0 Leicester City 1
Everton 0 Arsenal 2
Swansea City 1 Aston Villa 0
Watford 1 Stoke City 2
West Bromwich Albion 0 Norwich City 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Leicester City 31 19 9 3 54 31 66
2 Tottenham Hotspur 31 17 10 4 56 24 61
3 Arsenal 30 16 7 7 48 30 55
-------------------------
4 Manchester City 30 15 6 9 52 32 51
-------------------------
5 West Ham United 30 13 11 6 47 35 50
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 30 14 8 8 38 27 50
7 Southampton 31 13 8 10 41 32 47
-------------------------
8 Stoke City 31 13 7 11 34 37 46
9 Liverpool 29 12 8 9 45 40 44
10 Chelsea 30 10 11 9 45 41 41
11 West Bromwich Albion 30 10 9 11 30 37 39
12 Everton 29 9 11 9 51 41 38
13 AFC Bournemouth 31 10 8 13 38 50 38
14 Watford 30 10 7 13 30 32 37
15 Swansea City 31 9 9 13 31 40 36
16 Crystal Palace 30 9 6 15 32 40 33
17 Norwich City 31 7 7 17 32 54 28
-------------------------
18 Sunderland 30 6 8 16 36 55 26
19 Newcastle United 30 6 7 17 29 55 25
20 Aston Villa 31 3 7 21 22 58 16
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation