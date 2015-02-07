Feb 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 7
Aston Villa 1 Chelsea 2
Everton 0 Liverpool 0
Leicester City 0 Crystal Palace 1
Manchester City 1 Hull City 1
Queens Park Rangers 0 Southampton 1
Swansea City 1 Sunderland 1
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Arsenal 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 24 17 5 2 54 21 56
2 Manchester City 24 14 7 3 47 24 49
3 Southampton 24 14 3 7 38 17 45
-------------------------
4 Manchester United 23 12 7 4 39 22 43
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 24 13 4 7 37 31 43
-------------------------
6 Arsenal 24 12 6 6 45 27 42
7 Liverpool 24 11 6 7 33 27 39
-------------------------
8 West Ham United 23 10 6 7 35 27 36
9 Swansea City 24 9 7 8 28 31 34
10 Stoke City 23 9 5 9 26 28 32
11 Newcastle United 23 8 6 9 29 35 30
12 Everton 24 6 9 9 31 34 27
13 Crystal Palace 24 6 8 10 26 34 26
14 Sunderland 24 4 12 8 22 34 24
15 West Bromwich Albion 23 5 7 11 20 32 22
16 Aston Villa 24 5 7 12 12 32 22
17 Hull City 24 4 8 12 21 34 20
-------------------------
18 Burnley 23 4 8 11 21 38 20
19 Queens Park Rangers 24 5 4 15 24 43 19
20 Leicester City 24 4 5 15 21 38 17
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 8
Burnley v West Bromwich Albion (1200)
Newcastle United v Stoke City (1405)
West Ham United v Manchester United (1615)