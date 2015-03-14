UPDATE 1-Soccer-Chelsea close in on title and condemn Boro to relegation
* Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion next, Boro host Southampton (Adds details, quotes)
March 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, March 14 Arsenal 3 West Ham United 0 Burnley 1 Manchester City 0 Crystal Palace 3 Queens Park Rangers 1 Leicester City 0 Hull City 0 Sunderland 0 Aston Villa 4 West Bromwich Albion 1 Stoke City 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 27 19 6 2 57 22 63 2 Manchester City 29 17 7 5 59 28 58 3 Arsenal 29 17 6 6 56 30 57 ------------------------- 4 Manchester United 28 15 8 5 47 26 53 ------------------------- 5 Liverpool 28 15 6 7 42 30 51 ------------------------- 6 Tottenham Hotspur 28 15 5 8 46 39 50 7 Southampton 28 15 4 9 39 20 49 ------------------------- 8 Stoke City 29 12 6 11 33 35 42 9 Swansea City 28 11 7 10 33 37 40 10 West Ham United 29 10 9 10 39 37 39 11 Newcastle United 28 9 8 11 32 43 35 12 Crystal Palace 29 8 9 12 34 40 33 13 West Bromwich Albion 29 8 9 12 27 36 33 14 Everton 28 6 10 12 33 41 28 15 Hull City 29 6 10 13 26 37 28 16 Aston Villa 29 7 7 15 19 38 28 17 Sunderland 29 4 14 11 23 43 26 ------------------------- 18 Burnley 29 5 10 14 26 47 25 19 Queens Park Rangers 29 6 4 19 30 52 22 20 Leicester City 28 4 7 17 24 44 19 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 15 Chelsea v Southampton (1330) Everton v Newcastle United (1600) Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur (1600) Monday, March 16 Swansea City v Liverpool (2000)
* Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion next, Boro host Southampton (Adds details, quotes)
May 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 21 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 19 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 15 Joshua King (Bournemouth) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)