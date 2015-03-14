March 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, March 14 Arsenal 3 West Ham United 0 Burnley 1 Manchester City 0 Crystal Palace 3 Queens Park Rangers 1 Leicester City 0 Hull City 0 Sunderland 0 Aston Villa 4 West Bromwich Albion 1 Stoke City 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 27 19 6 2 57 22 63 2 Manchester City 29 17 7 5 59 28 58 3 Arsenal 29 17 6 6 56 30 57 ------------------------- 4 Manchester United 28 15 8 5 47 26 53 ------------------------- 5 Liverpool 28 15 6 7 42 30 51 ------------------------- 6 Tottenham Hotspur 28 15 5 8 46 39 50 7 Southampton 28 15 4 9 39 20 49 ------------------------- 8 Stoke City 29 12 6 11 33 35 42 9 Swansea City 28 11 7 10 33 37 40 10 West Ham United 29 10 9 10 39 37 39 11 Newcastle United 28 9 8 11 32 43 35 12 Crystal Palace 29 8 9 12 34 40 33 13 West Bromwich Albion 29 8 9 12 27 36 33 14 Everton 28 6 10 12 33 41 28 15 Hull City 29 6 10 13 26 37 28 16 Aston Villa 29 7 7 15 19 38 28 17 Sunderland 29 4 14 11 23 43 26 ------------------------- 18 Burnley 29 5 10 14 26 47 25 19 Queens Park Rangers 29 6 4 19 30 52 22 20 Leicester City 28 4 7 17 24 44 19 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 15 Chelsea v Southampton (1330) Everton v Newcastle United (1600) Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur (1600) Monday, March 16 Swansea City v Liverpool (2000)