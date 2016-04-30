April 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, April 30 Arsenal 1 Norwich City 0 Everton 2 AFC Bournemouth 1 Newcastle United 1 Crystal Palace 0 Stoke City 1 Sunderland 1 Watford 3 Aston Villa 2 West Bromwich Albion 0 West Ham United 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Leicester City 35 22 10 3 63 33 76 2 Tottenham Hotspur 35 19 12 4 65 26 69 3 Arsenal 36 19 10 7 59 34 67 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 35 19 7 9 66 34 64 ------------------------- 5 West Ham United 35 15 14 6 60 43 59 ------------------------- 6 Manchester United 34 17 8 9 42 30 59 7 Liverpool 34 15 10 9 58 45 55 ------------------------- 8 Southampton 35 15 9 11 49 37 54 9 Stoke City 36 13 9 14 38 52 48 10 Chelsea 34 12 11 11 53 46 47 11 Everton 35 10 14 11 55 49 44 12 Watford 35 12 8 15 36 42 44 13 West Bromwich Albion 36 10 11 15 32 46 41 14 AFC Bournemouth 36 11 8 17 43 63 41 15 Swansea City 35 10 10 15 34 49 40 16 Crystal Palace 36 10 9 17 36 46 39 17 Newcastle United 36 8 9 19 39 64 33 ------------------------- 18 Sunderland 35 7 11 17 40 58 32 19 Norwich City 35 8 7 20 35 61 31 R20 Aston Villa 36 3 7 26 27 72 16 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 1 Swansea City v Liverpool (1100) Manchester United v Leicester City (1305) Southampton v Manchester City (1530) Monday, May 2 Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur (1900)