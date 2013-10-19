Soccer-Man United's Rooney to miss Anderlecht game
April 12 Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney will miss their Europa League quarter-final first leg against Anderlecht due to an ankle injury, manager Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday.
Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, October 19 Arsenal 4 Norwich City 1 Chelsea 4 Cardiff City 1 Everton 2 Hull City 1 Manchester United 1 Southampton 1 Newcastle United 2 Liverpool 2 Stoke City 0 West Bromwich Albion 0 Swansea City 4 Sunderland 0 West Ham United 1 Manchester City 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Arsenal 8 6 1 1 18 9 19 2 Chelsea 8 5 2 1 14 5 17 3 Liverpool 8 5 2 1 13 7 17 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 8 5 1 2 20 9 16 ------------------------- 5 Southampton 8 4 3 1 8 3 15 ------------------------- 6 Everton 8 4 3 1 12 10 15 7 Tottenham Hotspur 7 4 1 2 6 5 13 ------------------------- 8 Manchester United 8 3 2 3 11 10 11 9 Hull City 8 3 2 3 7 9 11 10 Newcastle United 8 3 2 3 11 14 11 11 Swansea City 8 3 1 4 12 11 10 12 Aston Villa 7 3 1 3 9 8 10 13 West Bromwich Albion 8 2 4 2 7 6 10 14 West Ham United 8 2 2 4 8 8 8 15 Stoke City 8 2 2 4 4 7 8 16 Cardiff City 8 2 2 4 8 13 8 17 Fulham 7 2 1 4 5 9 7 ------------------------- 18 Norwich City 8 2 1 5 6 13 7 19 Crystal Palace 7 1 0 6 5 13 3 20 Sunderland 8 0 1 7 5 20 1 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 20 Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur (1500) Monday, October 21 Crystal Palace v Fulham (1900)
