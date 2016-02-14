Feb 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 14
Arsenal 2 Leicester City 1
Aston Villa 0 Liverpool 6
Manchester City 1 Tottenham Hotspur 2
Saturday, February 13
AFC Bournemouth 1 Stoke City 3
Chelsea 5 Newcastle United 1
Crystal Palace 1 Watford 2
Everton 0 West Bromwich Albion 1
Norwich City 2 West Ham United 2
Sunderland 2 Manchester United 1
Swansea City 0 Southampton 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Leicester City 26 15 8 3 48 29 53
2 Tottenham Hotspur 26 14 9 3 47 20 51
3 Arsenal 26 15 6 5 41 23 51
-------------------------
4 Manchester City 26 14 5 7 48 28 47
-------------------------
5 Manchester United 26 11 8 7 33 24 41
-------------------------
6 Southampton 26 11 7 8 34 24 40
7 West Ham United 26 10 10 6 40 31 40
-------------------------
8 Liverpool 26 10 8 8 38 36 38
9 Watford 26 10 6 10 29 28 36
10 Stoke City 26 10 6 10 27 32 36
11 Everton 26 8 11 7 46 35 35
12 Chelsea 26 8 9 9 38 36 33
13 Crystal Palace 26 9 5 12 27 32 32
14 West Bromwich Albion 26 8 8 10 24 32 32
15 AFC Bournemouth 26 7 7 12 30 44 28
16 Swansea City 26 6 9 11 24 34 27
17 Norwich City 26 6 6 14 30 50 24
-------------------------
18 Newcastle United 26 6 6 14 27 49 24
19 Sunderland 26 6 5 15 32 50 23
20 Aston Villa 26 3 7 16 20 46 16
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation