Dec 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 3
Crystal Palace 3 Southampton 0
Manchester City 1 Chelsea 3
Stoke City 2 Burnley 0
Sunderland 2 Leicester City 1
Tottenham Hotspur 5 Swansea City 0
West Bromwich Albion 3 Watford 1
West Ham United 1 Arsenal 5
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 14 11 1 2 32 11 34
2 Arsenal 14 9 4 1 33 14 31
3 Liverpool 13 9 3 1 32 14 30
-------------------------
4 Manchester City 14 9 3 2 30 15 30
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 14 7 6 1 24 10 27
-------------------------
6 West Bromwich Albion 14 5 5 4 20 17 20
7 Manchester United 13 5 5 3 18 15 20
-------------------------
8 Everton 13 5 4 4 16 15 19
9 Stoke City 14 5 4 5 16 19 19
10 Watford 14 5 3 6 18 24 18
11 Southampton 14 4 5 5 13 15 17
12 Bournemouth 13 4 3 6 15 19 15
13 Crystal Palace 14 4 2 8 24 26 14
14 Burnley 14 4 2 8 12 23 14
15 Leicester City 14 3 4 7 17 24 13
16 Middlesbrough 13 2 6 5 12 15 12
17 West Ham United 14 3 3 8 15 29 12
-------------------------
18 Sunderland 14 3 2 9 14 24 11
19 Hull City 13 3 2 8 11 28 11
20 Swansea City 14 2 3 9 16 31 9
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 4
Bournemouth v Liverpool (1330)
Everton v Manchester United (1600)
Monday, December 5
Middlesbrough v Hull City (2000)