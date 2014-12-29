Soccer-Fellaini sent off as United hold on for goalless draw at City
* Fellaini sent off in 84th minute for clash with City's Aguero
Dec 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, December 29 Liverpool 4 Swansea City 1 Sunday, December 28 Aston Villa 0 Sunderland 0 Hull City 0 Leicester City 1 Manchester City 2 Burnley 2 Newcastle United 3 Everton 2 Queens Park Rangers 0 Crystal Palace 0 Southampton 1 Chelsea 1 Stoke City 2 West Bromwich Albion 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Manchester United 0 West Ham United 1 Arsenal 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 19 14 4 1 41 14 46 2 Manchester City 19 13 4 2 41 17 43 3 Manchester United 19 10 6 3 33 19 36 ------------------------- 4 Southampton 19 10 3 6 32 15 33 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 19 9 6 4 34 23 33 ------------------------- 6 West Ham United 19 9 4 6 30 23 31 7 Tottenham Hotspur 19 9 4 6 24 24 31 ------------------------- 8 Liverpool 19 8 4 7 26 25 28 9 Swansea City 19 8 4 7 24 23 28 10 Newcastle United 19 7 5 7 22 28 26 11 Stoke City 19 7 4 8 21 23 25 12 Everton 19 5 6 8 29 31 21 13 Aston Villa 19 5 6 8 11 22 21 14 Sunderland 19 3 11 5 16 27 20 15 Queens Park Rangers 19 5 3 11 21 34 18 16 West Bromwich Albion 19 4 5 10 18 28 17 17 Hull City 19 3 7 9 18 26 16 ------------------------- 18 Crystal Palace 19 3 7 9 20 30 16 19 Burnley 19 3 7 9 14 29 16 20 Leicester City 19 3 4 12 17 31 13 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
