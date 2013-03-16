March 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 16
Aston Villa 3 Queens Park Rangers 2
Everton 2 Manchester City 0
Manchester United 1 Reading 0
Southampton 3 Liverpool 1
Stoke City 0 West Bromwich Albion 0
Swansea City 0 Arsenal 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 29 24 2 3 69 31 74
2 Manchester City 29 17 8 4 51 26 59
3 Tottenham Hotspur 29 16 6 7 51 36 54
-------------------------
4 Chelsea 28 15 7 6 56 30 52
-------------------------
5 Arsenal 29 14 8 7 55 32 50
-------------------------
6 Everton 29 12 12 5 46 35 48
7 Liverpool 30 12 9 9 57 39 45
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 30 13 5 12 40 38 44
9 Swansea City 30 10 10 10 40 38 40
10 Stoke City 30 7 13 10 27 35 34
11 Fulham 28 8 9 11 39 44 33
12 West Ham United 28 9 6 13 32 41 33
13 Newcastle United 29 9 6 14 40 50 33
14 Norwich City 29 7 12 10 27 45 33
15 Southampton 30 7 10 13 42 52 31
16 Sunderland 29 7 9 13 32 41 30
17 Aston Villa 30 7 9 14 31 56 30
-------------------------
18 Wigan Athletic 28 6 6 16 33 55 24
19 Reading 30 5 8 17 35 57 23
20 Queens Park Rangers 30 4 11 15 26 48 23
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 17
Sunderland v Norwich City (1330)
Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham (1500)
Chelsea v West Ham United (1600)
Wigan Athletic v Newcastle United (1600)