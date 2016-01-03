Jan 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 3
Crystal Palace 0 Chelsea 3
Everton 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1
Saturday, January 2
Arsenal 1 Newcastle United 0
Leicester City 0 AFC Bournemouth 0
Manchester United 2 Swansea City 1
Norwich City 1 Southampton 0
Sunderland 3 Aston Villa 1
Watford 1 Manchester City 2
West Bromwich Albion 2 Stoke City 1
West Ham United 2 Liverpool 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Arsenal 20 13 3 4 34 18 42
2 Leicester City 20 11 7 2 37 25 40
3 Manchester City 20 12 3 5 39 21 39
-------------------------
4 Tottenham Hotspur 20 9 9 2 34 16 36
-------------------------
5 Manchester United 20 9 6 5 24 17 33
-------------------------
6 West Ham United 20 8 8 4 30 23 32
7 Crystal Palace 20 9 4 7 23 19 31
-------------------------
8 Liverpool 20 8 6 6 22 24 30
9 Watford 20 8 5 7 25 22 29
10 Stoke City 20 8 5 7 21 21 29
11 Everton 20 6 9 5 36 29 27
12 West Bromwich Albion 20 7 5 8 20 25 26
13 Southampton 20 6 6 8 26 24 24
14 Chelsea 20 6 5 9 26 29 23
15 Norwich City 20 6 5 9 23 32 23
16 AFC Bournemouth 20 5 6 9 22 34 21
17 Swansea City 20 4 7 9 17 26 19
-------------------------
18 Newcastle United 20 4 5 11 19 35 17
19 Sunderland 20 4 3 13 22 39 15
20 Aston Villa 20 1 5 14 16 37 8
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation