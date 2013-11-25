Nov 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, November 25 West Bromwich Albion 2 Aston Villa 2 Sunday, November 24 Cardiff City 2 Manchester United 2 Manchester City 6 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Saturday, November 23 Arsenal 2 Southampton 0 Everton 3 Liverpool 3 Fulham 1 Swansea City 2 Hull City 0 Crystal Palace 1 Newcastle United 2 Norwich City 1 Stoke City 2 Sunderland 0 West Ham United 0 Chelsea 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Arsenal 12 9 1 2 24 10 28 2 Liverpool 12 7 3 2 24 13 24 3 Chelsea 12 7 3 2 21 10 24 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 12 7 1 4 34 12 22 ------------------------- 5 Southampton 12 6 4 2 15 7 22 ------------------------- 6 Manchester United 12 6 3 3 20 15 21 7 Everton 12 5 6 1 17 13 21 ------------------------- 8 Newcastle United 12 6 2 4 17 17 20 9 Tottenham Hotspur 12 6 2 4 9 12 20 10 Swansea City 12 4 3 5 17 16 15 11 West Bromwich Albion 12 3 6 3 14 14 15 12 Aston Villa 12 4 3 5 13 14 15 13 Hull City 12 4 2 6 9 15 14 14 Stoke City 12 3 4 5 12 14 13 15 Cardiff City 12 3 4 5 11 17 13 16 Norwich City 12 3 2 7 10 23 11 17 West Ham United 12 2 4 6 9 14 10 ------------------------- 18 Fulham 12 3 1 8 11 21 10 19 Crystal Palace 12 2 1 9 7 21 7 20 Sunderland 12 2 1 9 8 24 7 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation