April 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, April 19 Manchester City 2 West Ham United 0 Newcastle United 1 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Saturday, April 18 Chelsea 1 Manchester United 0 Crystal Palace 0 West Bromwich Albion 2 Everton 1 Burnley 0 Leicester City 2 Swansea City 0 Stoke City 2 Southampton 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 32 23 7 2 65 26 76 2 Arsenal 32 20 6 6 63 32 66 3 Manchester United 33 19 8 6 59 31 65 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 33 19 7 7 67 34 64 ------------------------- 5 Liverpool 32 17 6 9 47 36 57 ------------------------- 6 Tottenham Hotspur 33 17 6 10 53 47 57 ------------------------- 7 Southampton 33 17 5 11 45 24 56 ------------------------- 8 Swansea City 33 13 8 12 38 42 47 9 Stoke City 33 13 7 13 38 41 46 10 West Ham United 33 11 10 12 42 42 43 11 Crystal Palace 33 11 9 13 42 45 42 12 Everton 33 10 11 12 41 43 41 13 West Bromwich Albion 33 9 9 15 32 46 36 14 Newcastle United 33 9 8 16 34 54 35 15 Aston Villa 33 8 8 17 24 45 32 16 Sunderland 32 5 14 13 25 48 29 17 Hull City 32 6 10 16 29 45 28 ------------------------- 18 Leicester City 32 7 7 18 34 51 28 19 Queens Park Rangers 33 7 5 21 38 59 26 20 Burnley 33 5 11 17 26 51 26 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation