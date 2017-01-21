Jan 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 21
Bournemouth 2 Watford 2
Crystal Palace 0 Everton 1
Liverpool 2 Swansea City 3
Manchester City 2 Tottenham Hotspur 2
Middlesbrough 1 West Ham United 3
Stoke City 1 Manchester United 1
West Bromwich Albion 2 Sunderland 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 21 17 1 3 45 15 52
2 Tottenham Hotspur 22 13 7 2 45 16 46
3 Liverpool 22 13 6 3 51 27 45
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 21 13 5 3 48 22 44
-------------------------
5 Manchester City 22 13 4 5 43 28 43
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 22 11 8 3 33 21 41
7 Everton 22 10 6 6 33 23 36
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 22 9 5 8 30 28 32
9 Stoke City 22 7 7 8 28 34 28
10 West Ham United 22 8 4 10 29 36 28
11 Bournemouth 22 7 5 10 32 39 26
12 Burnley 21 8 2 11 23 31 26
13 Southampton 21 6 6 9 19 26 24
14 Watford 22 6 6 10 25 38 24
15 Leicester City 21 5 6 10 24 34 21
16 Middlesbrough 22 4 8 10 18 25 20
17 Swansea City 22 5 3 14 26 51 18
-------------------------
18 Crystal Palace 22 4 4 14 30 41 16
19 Hull City 21 4 4 13 20 45 16
20 Sunderland 22 4 3 15 20 42 15
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 22
Southampton v Leicester City (1200)
Arsenal v Burnley (1415)
Chelsea v Hull City (1630)