Sept 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 29
Arsenal 1 Chelsea 2
Everton 3 Southampton 1
Fulham 1 Manchester City 2
Manchester United 2 Tottenham Hotspur 3
Norwich City 2 Liverpool 5
Reading 2 Newcastle United 2
Stoke City 2 Swansea City 0
Sunderland 1 Wigan Athletic 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 6 5 1 0 11 3 16
2 Everton 6 4 1 1 12 6 13
3 Manchester United 6 4 0 2 14 9 12
-------------------------
4 Manchester City 6 3 3 0 12 8 12
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 6 3 2 1 11 8 11
-------------------------
6 West Bromwich Albion 5 3 1 1 7 4 10
7 Arsenal 6 2 3 1 10 4 9
-------------------------
8 Fulham 6 3 0 3 13 9 9
9 Newcastle United 6 2 3 1 8 8 9
10 West Ham United 5 2 2 1 5 4 8
11 Swansea City 6 2 1 3 10 9 7
12 Stoke City 6 1 4 1 6 5 7
13 Sunderland 5 1 4 0 5 4 7
14 Liverpool 6 1 2 3 9 12 5
15 Aston Villa 5 1 1 3 5 9 4
16 Wigan Athletic 6 1 1 4 5 11 4
17 Southampton 6 1 0 5 10 18 3
-------------------------
18 Norwich City 6 0 3 3 4 13 3
19 Reading 5 0 2 3 6 11 2
20 Queens Park Rangers 5 0 2 3 3 11 2
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 30
Aston Villa v West Bromwich Albion (1500)
Monday, October 1
Queens Park Rangers v West Ham United (1900)