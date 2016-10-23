Soccer-Arsenal players keen on Sanchez stay, says Koscielny
May 17 Arsenal players want Alexis Sanchez to stay at the club next season, defender Laurent Koscielny has said, as speculation continues to swirl about the Chilean international's future.
Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, October 23 Chelsea 4 Manchester United 0 Manchester City 1 Southampton 1 Saturday, October 22 Arsenal 0 Middlesbrough 0 Bournemouth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Burnley 2 Everton 1 Hull City 0 Stoke City 2 Leicester City 3 Crystal Palace 1 Liverpool 2 West Bromwich Albion 1 Swansea City 0 Watford 0 West Ham United 1 Sunderland 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 9 6 2 1 20 9 20 2 Arsenal 9 6 2 1 19 9 20 3 Liverpool 9 6 2 1 20 11 20 ------------------------- 4 Chelsea 9 6 1 2 19 9 19 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 9 5 4 0 13 4 19 ------------------------- 6 Everton 9 4 3 2 13 8 15 7 Manchester United 9 4 2 3 13 12 14 ------------------------- 8 Southampton 9 3 4 2 11 8 13 9 Watford 9 3 3 3 13 13 12 10 Bournemouth 9 3 3 3 12 12 12 11 Crystal Palace 9 3 2 4 12 12 11 12 Leicester City 9 3 2 4 11 15 11 13 West Bromwich Albion 9 2 4 3 10 10 10 14 Burnley 9 3 1 5 8 13 10 15 West Ham United 9 3 1 5 10 17 10 16 Stoke City 9 2 3 4 9 16 9 17 Middlesbrough 9 1 4 4 7 11 7 ------------------------- 18 Hull City 9 2 1 6 8 22 7 19 Swansea City 9 1 2 6 8 15 5 20 Sunderland 9 0 2 7 6 16 2 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
May 17 Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is delighted to receive the backing of Jose Mourinho and says he has worked hard to get in the manager's good books.