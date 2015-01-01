UPDATE 1-Soccer-Magical Can goal boosts Liverpool's top-four push
* Can scored one of Liverpool's great goals just before halftime
Jan 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Thursday Thursday, January 1 Aston Villa 0 Crystal Palace 0 Hull City 2 Everton 0 Liverpool 2 Leicester City 2 Manchester City 3 Sunderland 2 Newcastle United 3 Burnley 3 Queens Park Rangers 1 Swansea City 1 Southampton 2 Arsenal 0 Stoke City 1 Manchester United 1 Tottenham Hotspur 5 Chelsea 3 West Ham United 1 West Bromwich Albion 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 20 14 4 2 44 19 46 1 Manchester City 20 14 4 2 44 19 46 3 Manchester United 20 10 7 3 34 20 37 ------------------------- 4 Southampton 20 11 3 6 34 15 36 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 20 10 4 6 29 27 34 ------------------------- 6 Arsenal 20 9 6 5 34 25 33 7 West Ham United 20 9 5 6 31 24 32 ------------------------- 8 Liverpool 20 8 5 7 28 27 29 9 Swansea City 20 8 5 7 25 24 29 10 Newcastle United 20 7 6 7 25 31 27 11 Stoke City 20 7 5 8 22 24 26 12 Aston Villa 20 5 7 8 11 22 22 13 Everton 20 5 6 9 29 33 21 14 Sunderland 20 3 11 6 18 30 20 15 Hull City 20 4 7 9 20 26 19 16 Queens Park Rangers 20 5 4 11 22 35 19 17 West Bromwich Albion 20 4 6 10 19 29 18 ------------------------- 18 Crystal Palace 20 3 8 9 20 30 17 19 Burnley 20 3 8 9 17 32 17 20 Leicester City 20 3 5 12 19 33 14 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
* Can scored one of Liverpool's great goals just before halftime
May 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, May 1 Watford 0 Liverpool 1 Emre Can 45+2 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,959 - - - Sunday, April 30 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Dele Alli 55, Harry Kane 58pen Arsenal 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,811 - - - Middlesbrough 2 Alvaro Negredo 38, Calum Chambers 7