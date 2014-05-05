Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
May 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, May 5 Crystal Palace 3 Liverpool 3 Sunday, May 4 Arsenal 1 West Bromwich Albion 0 Chelsea 0 Norwich City 0 Saturday, May 3 Aston Villa 3 Hull City 1 Everton 2 Manchester City 3 Manchester United 0 Sunderland 1 Newcastle United 3 Cardiff City 0 Stoke City 4 Fulham 1 Swansea City 0 Southampton 1 West Ham United 2 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 37 25 6 6 99 49 81 2 Manchester City 36 25 5 6 96 37 80 3 Chelsea 37 24 7 6 69 26 79 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 37 23 7 7 66 41 76 ------------------------- 5 Everton 37 20 9 8 59 39 69 6 Tottenham Hotspur 37 20 6 11 52 51 66 ------------------------- 7 Manchester United 36 18 6 12 60 41 60 8 Southampton 37 15 10 12 53 45 55 9 Newcastle United 37 15 4 18 42 57 49 10 Stoke City 37 12 11 14 43 51 47 11 Crystal Palace 37 13 5 19 31 46 44 12 West Ham United 37 11 7 19 40 49 40 13 Swansea City 37 10 9 18 51 53 39 14 Aston Villa 36 10 8 18 39 54 38 15 Hull City 36 10 7 19 37 48 37 16 West Bromwich Albion 36 7 15 14 42 55 36 17 Sunderland 36 9 8 19 38 57 35 ------------------------- 18 Norwich City 37 8 9 20 28 60 33 R19 Fulham 37 9 4 24 38 83 31 R20 Cardiff City 37 7 9 21 31 72 30 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 18-20: Relegation
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.