Soccer-Liverpool agree terms to sign Chelsea's Solanke
May 30 Liverpool have agreed personal terms to sign Chelsea's England youth international striker Dominic Solanke, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
April 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, April 28 Arsenal 1 Manchester United 1 Chelsea 2 Swansea City 0 Reading 0 Queens Park Rangers 0 Saturday, April 27 Everton 1 Fulham 0 Manchester City 2 West Ham United 1 Newcastle United 0 Liverpool 6 Southampton 0 West Bromwich Albion 3 Stoke City 1 Norwich City 0 Wigan Athletic 2 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Manchester United 35 27 4 4 79 36 85 2 Manchester City 34 21 8 5 61 31 71 3 Chelsea 34 19 8 7 68 35 65 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 35 18 10 7 66 36 64 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 34 18 8 8 60 43 62 ------------------------- 6 Everton 35 15 14 6 52 38 59 7 Liverpool 35 14 12 9 67 42 54 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 34 14 6 14 46 44 48 9 Swansea City 34 10 12 12 43 44 42 10 West Ham United 35 11 9 15 41 49 42 11 Fulham 35 10 10 15 44 53 40 12 Stoke City 35 9 13 13 31 41 40 13 Southampton 35 9 12 14 47 57 39 14 Norwich City 35 8 14 13 33 54 38 15 Sunderland 34 9 10 15 38 45 37 16 Newcastle United 35 10 7 18 43 66 37 17 Aston Villa 34 8 10 16 36 63 34 ------------------------- 18 Wigan Athletic 34 8 8 18 39 62 32 R19 Queens Park Rangers 35 4 13 18 29 56 25 R20 Reading 35 5 10 20 37 65 25 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 29 Aston Villa v Sunderland (1900)
May 30 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has agreed a new two-year contract with the Premier League club, according to British media reports on Tuesday.