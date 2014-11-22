Nov 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 22
Arsenal 1 Manchester United 2
Chelsea 2 West Bromwich Albion 0
Everton 2 West Ham United 1
Leicester City 0 Sunderland 0
Manchester City 2 Swansea City 1
Newcastle United 1 Queens Park Rangers 0
Stoke City 1 Burnley 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 12 10 2 0 30 11 32
2 Southampton 11 8 1 2 23 5 25
3 Manchester City 12 7 3 2 24 13 24
-------------------------
4 Manchester United 12 5 4 3 19 15 19
-------------------------
5 Newcastle United 12 5 4 3 14 15 19
-------------------------
6 West Ham United 12 5 3 4 20 16 18
7 Swansea City 12 5 3 4 16 13 18
-------------------------
8 Arsenal 12 4 5 3 20 15 17
9 Everton 12 4 5 3 22 19 17
10 Stoke City 12 4 3 5 13 15 15
11 Liverpool 11 4 2 5 14 15 14
12 Tottenham Hotspur 11 4 2 5 14 16 14
13 West Bromwich Albion 12 3 4 5 13 17 13
14 Sunderland 12 2 7 3 12 19 13
15 Hull City 11 2 5 4 13 15 11
16 Aston Villa 11 3 2 6 5 16 11
17 Leicester City 12 2 4 6 11 18 10
-------------------------
18 Burnley 12 2 4 6 8 20 10
19 Crystal Palace 11 2 3 6 14 20 9
20 Queens Park Rangers 12 2 2 8 11 23 8
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 23
Crystal Palace v Liverpool (1330)
Hull City v Tottenham Hotspur (1600)
Monday, November 24
Aston Villa v Southampton (2000)