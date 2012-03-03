March 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
English Premier League matches on Saturday.
Blackburn Rovers 1 Aston Villa 1
Liverpool 1 Arsenal 2
Manchester City 2 Bolton Wanderers 0
Queens Park Rangers 1 Everton 1
Stoke City 1 Norwich City 0
West Bromwich Albion 1 Chelsea 0
Wigan Athletic 0 Swansea City 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 27 21 3 3 69 19 66
2 Manchester United 26 19 4 3 63 26 61
3 Tottenham Hotspur 26 16 5 5 51 30 53
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 27 15 4 8 55 38 49
-------------------------
5 Chelsea 27 13 7 7 47 32 46
-------------------------
6 Newcastle United 26 12 7 7 38 38 43
7 Liverpool 26 10 9 7 30 25 39
-------------------------
8 Stoke City 27 10 6 11 27 38 36
9 West Bromwich Albion 27 10 5 12 34 35 35
10 Norwich City 27 9 8 10 38 44 35
11 Everton 26 9 7 10 27 28 34
12 Sunderland 26 9 6 11 34 30 33
13 Fulham 26 8 9 9 32 36 33
14 Swansea City 27 8 9 10 30 34 33
15 Aston Villa 27 6 12 9 30 35 30
16 Queens Park Rangers 27 5 7 15 28 46 22
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 26 5 7 14 30 51 22
-------------------------
18 Blackburn Rovers 27 5 7 15 38 60 22
19 Bolton Wanderers 27 6 2 19 29 56 20
20 Wigan Athletic 27 4 8 15 23 52 20
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 4
Newcastle United v Sunderland (1200)
Fulham v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1405)
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United (1610)
