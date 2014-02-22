Feb 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 22
Arsenal 4 Sunderland 1
Cardiff City 0 Hull City 4
Chelsea 1 Everton 0
Crystal Palace 0 Manchester United 2
Manchester City 1 Stoke City 0
West Bromwich Albion 1 Fulham 1
West Ham United 3 Southampton 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 27 18 6 3 49 21 60
2 Arsenal 27 18 5 4 52 27 59
3 Manchester City 26 18 3 5 69 27 57
-------------------------
4 Liverpool 26 16 5 5 66 32 53
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 26 15 5 6 36 32 50
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 27 13 6 8 43 31 45
7 Everton 26 12 9 5 37 27 45
-------------------------
8 Southampton 27 10 9 8 38 32 39
9 Newcastle United 26 11 4 11 32 38 37
10 West Ham United 27 8 7 12 31 34 31
11 Hull City 27 8 6 13 29 31 30
12 Swansea City 26 7 7 12 33 36 28
13 Aston Villa 26 7 7 12 27 36 28
14 Stoke City 27 6 9 12 27 42 27
15 Crystal Palace 26 8 2 16 18 36 26
16 West Bromwich Albion 27 4 13 10 31 39 25
17 Norwich City 26 6 7 13 19 39 25
-------------------------
18 Sunderland 26 6 6 14 26 42 24
19 Cardiff City 27 5 7 15 19 48 22
20 Fulham 27 6 3 18 27 59 21
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 23
Liverpool v Swansea City (1330)
Newcastle United v Aston Villa (1330)
Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur (1600)