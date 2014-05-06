May 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, May 6
Manchester United 3 Hull City 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Liverpool 37 25 6 6 99 49 81
2 Manchester City 36 25 5 6 96 37 80
3 Chelsea 37 24 7 6 69 26 79
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 37 23 7 7 66 41 76
-------------------------
5 Everton 37 20 9 8 59 39 69
6 Tottenham Hotspur 37 20 6 11 52 51 66
-------------------------
7 Manchester United 37 19 6 12 63 42 63
8 Southampton 37 15 10 12 53 45 55
9 Newcastle United 37 15 4 18 42 57 49
10 Stoke City 37 12 11 14 43 51 47
11 Crystal Palace 37 13 5 19 31 46 44
12 West Ham United 37 11 7 19 40 49 40
13 Swansea City 37 10 9 18 51 53 39
14 Aston Villa 36 10 8 18 39 54 38
15 Hull City 37 10 7 20 38 51 37
16 West Bromwich Albion 36 7 15 14 42 55 36
17 Sunderland 36 9 8 19 38 57 35
-------------------------
18 Norwich City 37 8 9 20 28 60 33
R19 Fulham 37 9 4 24 38 83 31
R20 Cardiff City 37 7 9 21 31 72 30
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, May 7
Manchester City v Aston Villa (1845)
Sunderland v West Bromwich Albion (1845)
Sunday, May 11
Cardiff City v Chelsea (1400)
Fulham v Crystal Palace (1400)
Hull City v Everton (1400)
Liverpool v Newcastle United (1400)
Manchester City v West Ham United (1400)
Norwich City v Arsenal (1400)
Southampton v Manchester United (1400)
Sunderland v Swansea City (1400)
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa (1400)
West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City (1400)