May 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 1
Manchester United 1 Leicester City 1
Southampton 4 Manchester City 2
Swansea City 3 Liverpool 1
Saturday, April 30
Arsenal 1 Norwich City 0
Everton 2 AFC Bournemouth 1
Newcastle United 1 Crystal Palace 0
Stoke City 1 Sunderland 1
Watford 3 Aston Villa 2
West Bromwich Albion 0 West Ham United 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Leicester City 36 22 11 3 64 34 77
2 Tottenham Hotspur 35 19 12 4 65 26 69
3 Arsenal 36 19 10 7 59 34 67
-------------------------
4 Manchester City 36 19 7 10 68 38 64
-------------------------
5 Manchester United 35 17 9 9 43 31 60
-------------------------
6 West Ham United 35 15 14 6 60 43 59
7 Southampton 36 16 9 11 53 39 57
-------------------------
8 Liverpool 35 15 10 10 59 48 55
9 Stoke City 36 13 9 14 38 52 48
10 Chelsea 34 12 11 11 53 46 47
11 Everton 35 10 14 11 55 49 44
12 Watford 35 12 8 15 36 42 44
13 Swansea City 36 11 10 15 37 50 43
14 West Bromwich Albion 36 10 11 15 32 46 41
15 AFC Bournemouth 36 11 8 17 43 63 41
16 Crystal Palace 36 10 9 17 36 46 39
17 Newcastle United 36 8 9 19 39 64 33
-------------------------
18 Sunderland 35 7 11 17 40 58 32
19 Norwich City 35 8 7 20 35 61 31
R20 Aston Villa 36 3 7 26 27 72 16
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, May 2
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur (1900)