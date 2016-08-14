Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 14
Arsenal 3 Liverpool 4
Bournemouth 1 Manchester United 3
Saturday, August 13
Burnley 0 Swansea City 1
Crystal Palace 0 West Bromwich Albion 1
Everton 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1
Hull City 2 Leicester City 1
Manchester City 2 Sunderland 1
Middlesbrough 1 Stoke City 1
Southampton 1 Watford 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
2 Liverpool 1 1 0 0 4 3 3
3 Hull City 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
3 Manchester City 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
-------------------------
5 Swansea City 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 West Bromwich Albion 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
-------------------------
7 Everton 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
7 Middlesbrough 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
7 Southampton 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
7 Stoke City 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
7 Tottenham Hotspur 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
7 Watford 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
-------------------------
Chelsea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West Ham United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
15 Arsenal 1 0 0 1 3 4 0
16 Leicester City 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
16 Sunderland 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
-------------------------
18 Burnley 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
18 Crystal Palace 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
20 Bournemouth 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
1-4: Champions League / EC I
5-6: Europa League
7-12: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, August 15
Chelsea v West Ham United (1900)