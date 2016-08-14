Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, August 14 Arsenal 3 Liverpool 4 Bournemouth 1 Manchester United 3 Saturday, August 13 Burnley 0 Swansea City 1 Crystal Palace 0 West Bromwich Albion 1 Everton 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Hull City 2 Leicester City 1 Manchester City 2 Sunderland 1 Middlesbrough 1 Stoke City 1 Southampton 1 Watford 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester United 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 2 Liverpool 1 1 0 0 4 3 3 3 Hull City 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 3 Manchester City 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- 5 Swansea City 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 5 West Bromwich Albion 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ------------------------- 7 Everton 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 7 Middlesbrough 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 7 Southampton 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 7 Stoke City 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 7 Tottenham Hotspur 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 7 Watford 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 ------------------------- Chelsea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 West Ham United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Arsenal 1 0 0 1 3 4 0 16 Leicester City 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 16 Sunderland 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 ------------------------- 18 Burnley 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 18 Crystal Palace 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 20 Bournemouth 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5-6: Europa League 7-12: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 15 Chelsea v West Ham United (1900)