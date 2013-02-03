Feb 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 3
Manchester City 2 Liverpool 2
West Bromwich Albion 0 Tottenham Hotspur 1
Saturday, February 2
Arsenal 1 Stoke City 0
Everton 3 Aston Villa 3
Fulham 0 Manchester United 1
Newcastle United 3 Chelsea 2
Queens Park Rangers 0 Norwich City 0
Reading 2 Sunderland 1
West Ham United 1 Swansea City 0
Wigan Athletic 2 Southampton 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 25 20 2 3 60 31 62
2 Manchester City 25 15 8 2 47 21 53
3 Chelsea 25 13 7 5 51 27 46
-------------------------
4 Tottenham Hotspur 25 13 6 6 42 29 45
-------------------------
5 Everton 25 10 12 3 40 30 42
-------------------------
6 Arsenal 25 11 8 6 49 29 41
7 Liverpool 25 9 9 7 44 32 36
-------------------------
8 Swansea City 25 8 10 7 34 28 34
9 West Bromwich Albion 25 10 4 11 34 35 34
10 Stoke City 25 6 12 7 24 30 30
11 West Ham United 25 8 6 11 28 36 30
12 Sunderland 25 7 8 10 28 33 29
13 Fulham 25 7 7 11 36 42 28
14 Norwich City 25 6 10 9 25 40 28
15 Newcastle United 25 7 6 12 33 44 27
16 Southampton 25 5 9 11 33 44 24
17 Reading 25 5 8 12 32 46 23
-------------------------
18 Wigan Athletic 25 5 6 14 29 47 21
19 Aston Villa 25 4 9 12 23 49 21
20 Queens Park Rangers 25 2 11 12 18 37 17
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation