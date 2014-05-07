Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
May 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday Wednesday, May 7 Manchester City 4 Aston Villa 0 Sunderland 2 West Bromwich Albion 0 Tuesday, May 6 Manchester United 3 Hull City 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 37 26 5 6 100 37 83 2 Liverpool 37 25 6 6 99 49 81 3 Chelsea 37 24 7 6 69 26 79 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 37 23 7 7 66 41 76 ------------------------- 5 Everton 37 20 9 8 59 39 69 6 Tottenham Hotspur 37 20 6 11 52 51 66 ------------------------- 7 Manchester United 37 19 6 12 63 42 63 8 Southampton 37 15 10 12 53 45 55 9 Newcastle United 37 15 4 18 42 57 49 10 Stoke City 37 12 11 14 43 51 47 11 Crystal Palace 37 13 5 19 31 46 44 12 West Ham United 37 11 7 19 40 49 40 13 Swansea City 37 10 9 18 51 53 39 14 Sunderland 37 10 8 19 40 57 38 15 Aston Villa 37 10 8 19 39 58 38 16 Hull City 37 10 7 20 38 51 37 17 West Bromwich Albion 37 7 15 15 42 57 36 ------------------------- 18 Norwich City 37 8 9 20 28 60 33 R19 Fulham 37 9 4 24 38 83 31 R20 Cardiff City 37 7 9 21 31 72 30 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 11 Cardiff City v Chelsea (1400) Fulham v Crystal Palace (1400) Hull City v Everton (1400) Liverpool v Newcastle United (1400) Manchester City v West Ham United (1400) Norwich City v Arsenal (1400) Southampton v Manchester United (1400) Sunderland v Swansea City (1400) Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa (1400) West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City (1400)
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.