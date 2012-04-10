April 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
English Premier League matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, April 10
Blackburn Rovers 2 Liverpool 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 32 25 4 3 78 27 79
2 Manchester City 32 22 5 5 75 26 71
3 Arsenal 32 19 4 9 63 41 61
-------------------------
4 Tottenham Hotspur 33 17 8 8 57 38 59
-------------------------
5 Newcastle United 33 17 8 8 50 42 59
-------------------------
6 Chelsea 33 16 9 8 56 38 57
7 Everton 33 13 8 12 38 34 47
-------------------------
8 Liverpool 33 12 10 11 40 36 46
9 Fulham 33 11 10 12 43 43 43
10 Norwich City 33 11 10 12 46 52 43
11 Sunderland 33 11 9 13 42 41 42
12 Stoke City 33 11 9 13 32 45 42
13 West Bromwich Albion 32 11 6 15 39 43 39
14 Swansea City 32 10 9 13 35 41 39
15 Aston Villa 32 7 14 11 35 44 35
16 Bolton Wanderers 32 9 2 21 36 65 29
17 Queens Park Rangers 32 7 7 18 35 56 28
-------------------------
18 Blackburn Rovers 33 7 7 19 45 70 28
19 Wigan Athletic 32 6 10 16 30 57 28
20 Wolverhampton Wanderers 32 5 7 20 34 70 22
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, April 11
Manchester City v West Bromwich Albion (1845)
Wigan Athletic v Manchester United (1845)
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal (1845)
Queens Park Rangers v Swansea City (1900)
Saturday, April 14
Norwich City v Manchester City (1145)
Sunderland v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1400)
Swansea City v Blackburn Rovers (1400)
West Bromwich Albion v Queens Park Rangers (1400)
Sunday, April 15
Manchester United v Aston Villa (1500)
Monday, April 16
Arsenal v Wigan Athletic (1900)