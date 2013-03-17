March 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 17
Chelsea 2 West Ham United 0
Sunderland 1 Norwich City 1
Tottenham Hotspur 0 Fulham 1
Wigan Athletic 2 Newcastle United 1
Saturday, March 16
Aston Villa 3 Queens Park Rangers 2
Everton 2 Manchester City 0
Manchester United 1 Reading 0
Southampton 3 Liverpool 1
Stoke City 0 West Bromwich Albion 0
Swansea City 0 Arsenal 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 29 24 2 3 69 31 74
2 Manchester City 29 17 8 4 51 26 59
3 Chelsea 29 16 7 6 58 30 55
-------------------------
4 Tottenham Hotspur 30 16 6 8 51 37 54
-------------------------
5 Arsenal 29 14 8 7 55 32 50
-------------------------
6 Everton 29 12 12 5 46 35 48
7 Liverpool 30 12 9 9 57 39 45
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 30 13 5 12 40 38 44
9 Swansea City 30 10 10 10 40 38 40
10 Fulham 29 9 9 11 40 44 36
11 Stoke City 30 7 13 10 27 35 34
12 Norwich City 30 7 13 10 28 46 34
13 Newcastle United 30 9 6 15 41 52 33
14 West Ham United 29 9 6 14 32 43 33
15 Sunderland 30 7 10 13 33 42 31
16 Southampton 30 7 10 13 42 52 31
17 Aston Villa 30 7 9 14 31 56 30
-------------------------
18 Wigan Athletic 29 7 6 16 35 56 27
19 Reading 30 5 8 17 35 57 23
20 Queens Park Rangers 30 4 11 15 26 48 23
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation