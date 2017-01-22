Jan 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 22
Arsenal 2 Burnley 1
Chelsea 2 Hull City 0
Southampton 3 Leicester City 0
Saturday, January 21
Bournemouth 2 Watford 2
Crystal Palace 0 Everton 1
Liverpool 2 Swansea City 3
Manchester City 2 Tottenham Hotspur 2
Middlesbrough 1 West Ham United 3
Stoke City 1 Manchester United 1
West Bromwich Albion 2 Sunderland 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 22 18 1 3 47 15 55
2 Arsenal 22 14 5 3 50 23 47
3 Tottenham Hotspur 22 13 7 2 45 16 46
-------------------------
4 Liverpool 22 13 6 3 51 27 45
-------------------------
5 Manchester City 22 13 4 5 43 28 43
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 22 11 8 3 33 21 41
7 Everton 22 10 6 6 33 23 36
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 22 9 5 8 30 28 32
9 Stoke City 22 7 7 8 28 34 28
10 West Ham United 22 8 4 10 29 36 28
11 Southampton 22 7 6 9 22 26 27
12 Bournemouth 22 7 5 10 32 39 26
13 Burnley 22 8 2 12 24 33 26
14 Watford 22 6 6 10 25 38 24
15 Leicester City 22 5 6 11 24 37 21
16 Middlesbrough 22 4 8 10 18 25 20
17 Swansea City 22 5 3 14 26 51 18
-------------------------
18 Crystal Palace 22 4 4 14 30 41 16
19 Hull City 22 4 4 14 20 47 16
20 Sunderland 22 4 3 15 20 42 15
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation