Aug 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 17
Arsenal 1 Aston Villa 3
Liverpool 1 Stoke City 0
Norwich City 2 Everton 2
Sunderland 0 Fulham 1
Swansea City 1 Manchester United 4
West Bromwich Albion 0 Southampton 1
West Ham United 2 Cardiff City 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
2 Aston Villa 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
3 West Ham United 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
-------------------------
4 Fulham 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
4 Liverpool 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
4 Southampton 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
-------------------------
7 Everton 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
7 Norwich City 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
-------------------------
Chelsea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crystal Palace 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hull City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Manchester City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newcastle United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
15 Stoke City 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
15 Sunderland 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
15 West Bromwich Albion 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
-------------------------
18 Arsenal 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
19 Cardiff City 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
20 Swansea City 1 0 0 1 1 4 0
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4-6: Champions League preliminary round
7-8: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 18
Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur (1230)
Chelsea v Hull City (1500)
Monday, August 19
Manchester City v Newcastle United (1900)