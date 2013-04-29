Soccer-Mahrez says wants to leave Leicester - reports
May 30 Leicester City's Algeria forward Riyad Mahrez has announced he wants to leave the 2016 Premier League champions, according to a statement reported by British media on Tuesday.
April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, April 29 Aston Villa 6 Sunderland 1 Sunday, April 28 Arsenal 1 Manchester United 1 Chelsea 2 Swansea City 0 Reading 0 Queens Park Rangers 0 Saturday, April 27 Everton 1 Fulham 0 Manchester City 2 West Ham United 1 Newcastle United 0 Liverpool 6 Southampton 0 West Bromwich Albion 3 Stoke City 1 Norwich City 0 Wigan Athletic 2 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Manchester United 35 27 4 4 79 36 85 2 Manchester City 34 21 8 5 61 31 71 3 Chelsea 34 19 8 7 68 35 65 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 35 18 10 7 66 36 64 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 34 18 8 8 60 43 62 ------------------------- 6 Everton 35 15 14 6 52 38 59 7 Liverpool 35 14 12 9 67 42 54 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 34 14 6 14 46 44 48 9 Swansea City 34 10 12 12 43 44 42 10 West Ham United 35 11 9 15 41 49 42 11 Fulham 35 10 10 15 44 53 40 12 Stoke City 35 9 13 13 31 41 40 13 Southampton 35 9 12 14 47 57 39 14 Norwich City 35 8 14 13 33 54 38 15 Sunderland 35 9 10 16 39 51 37 16 Aston Villa 35 9 10 16 42 64 37 17 Newcastle United 35 10 7 18 43 66 37 ------------------------- 18 Wigan Athletic 34 8 8 18 39 62 32 R19 Queens Park Rangers 35 4 13 18 29 56 25 R20 Reading 35 5 10 20 37 65 25 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
May 30 Leicester City's Algeria forward Riyad Mahrez has announced he wants to leave the 2016 Premier League champions, according to a statement reported by British media on Tuesday.
May 30 Liverpool have agreed personal terms to sign Chelsea's England youth international striker Dominic Solanke, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.