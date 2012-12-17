Dec 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, December 17
Reading 2 Arsenal 5
Sunday, December 16
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Swansea City 0
West Bromwich Albion 0 West Ham United 0
Saturday, December 15
Liverpool 1 Aston Villa 3
Manchester United 3 Sunderland 1
Newcastle United 1 Manchester City 3
Norwich City 2 Wigan Athletic 1
Queens Park Rangers 2 Fulham 1
Stoke City 1 Everton 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 17 14 0 3 43 24 42
2 Manchester City 17 10 6 1 33 15 36
3 Chelsea 16 8 5 3 28 17 29
-------------------------
4 Tottenham Hotspur 17 9 2 6 30 25 29
-------------------------
5 Arsenal 17 7 6 4 31 18 27
-------------------------
6 Everton 17 6 9 2 28 21 27
7 West Bromwich Albion 17 8 3 6 24 21 27
-------------------------
8 Norwich City 17 6 7 4 19 25 25
9 Stoke City 17 5 9 3 15 13 24
10 Swansea City 17 6 5 6 26 22 23
11 West Ham United 17 6 5 6 21 20 23
12 Liverpool 17 5 7 5 23 23 22
13 Fulham 17 5 5 7 28 29 20
14 Aston Villa 17 4 6 7 15 24 18
15 Newcastle United 17 4 5 8 19 26 17
16 Sunderland 17 3 7 7 18 24 16
17 Southampton 16 4 3 9 22 32 15
-------------------------
18 Wigan Athletic 17 4 3 10 18 32 15
19 Queens Park Rangers 17 1 7 9 15 30 10
20 Reading 17 1 6 10 21 36 9
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation