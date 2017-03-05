Soccer-Diego Costa says he won't go to China, only to Atletico
LONDON, May 28 Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
March 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, March 5 Sunderland 0 Manchester City 2 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Everton 2 Saturday, March 4 Leicester City 3 Hull City 1 Liverpool 3 Arsenal 1 Manchester United 1 Bournemouth 1 Stoke City 2 Middlesbrough 0 Swansea City 3 Burnley 2 Watford 3 Southampton 4 West Bromwich Albion 0 Crystal Palace 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 26 20 3 3 55 19 63 2 Tottenham Hotspur 27 16 8 3 53 20 56 3 Manchester City 26 17 4 5 53 29 55 ------------------------- 4 Liverpool 27 15 7 5 58 34 52 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 26 15 5 6 55 31 50 ------------------------- 6 Manchester United 26 13 10 3 39 22 49 7 Everton 27 12 8 7 44 30 44 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 27 11 7 9 36 34 40 9 Stoke City 27 9 8 10 32 40 35 10 Southampton 26 9 6 11 32 34 33 11 West Ham United 26 9 6 11 35 44 33 12 Burnley 27 9 4 14 30 40 31 13 Watford 27 8 7 12 33 47 31 14 Bournemouth 27 7 6 14 37 52 27 15 Leicester City 27 7 6 14 30 45 27 16 Swansea City 27 8 3 16 35 59 27 17 Crystal Palace 27 7 4 16 35 46 25 ------------------------- 18 Middlesbrough 27 4 10 13 19 30 22 19 Hull City 27 5 6 16 24 53 21 20 Sunderland 27 5 4 18 24 50 19 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, March 6 West Ham United v Chelsea (2000)
LONDON, May 28 Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois blamed a lack of concentration and a refereeing decision for the FA Cup final defeat that reminded him of a familiar anti-climax to the season when he was with former club Atletico Madrid.