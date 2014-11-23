Nov 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, November 23 Crystal Palace 3 Liverpool 1 Hull City 1 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Saturday, November 22 Arsenal 1 Manchester United 2 Chelsea 2 West Bromwich Albion 0 Everton 2 West Ham United 1 Leicester City 0 Sunderland 0 Manchester City 2 Swansea City 1 Newcastle United 1 Queens Park Rangers 0 Stoke City 1 Burnley 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 12 10 2 0 30 11 32 2 Southampton 11 8 1 2 23 5 25 3 Manchester City 12 7 3 2 24 13 24 ------------------------- 4 Manchester United 12 5 4 3 19 15 19 ------------------------- 5 Newcastle United 12 5 4 3 14 15 19 ------------------------- 6 West Ham United 12 5 3 4 20 16 18 7 Swansea City 12 5 3 4 16 13 18 ------------------------- 8 Arsenal 12 4 5 3 20 15 17 9 Everton 12 4 5 3 22 19 17 10 Tottenham Hotspur 12 5 2 5 16 17 17 11 Stoke City 12 4 3 5 13 15 15 12 Liverpool 12 4 2 6 15 18 14 13 West Bromwich Albion 12 3 4 5 13 17 13 14 Sunderland 12 2 7 3 12 19 13 15 Crystal Palace 12 3 3 6 17 21 12 16 Hull City 12 2 5 5 14 17 11 17 Aston Villa 11 3 2 6 5 16 11 ------------------------- 18 Leicester City 12 2 4 6 11 18 10 19 Burnley 12 2 4 6 8 20 10 20 Queens Park Rangers 12 2 2 8 11 23 8 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, November 24 Aston Villa v Southampton (2000)