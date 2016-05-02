Manchester United lifts full-year revenue and profit guidance
May 16 English soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit guidance after strong broadcast revenue helped to lift the club's third quarter revenue figures.
May 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, May 2 Chelsea 2 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Sunday, May 1 Manchester United 1 Leicester City 1 Southampton 4 Manchester City 2 Swansea City 3 Liverpool 1 Saturday, April 30 Arsenal 1 Norwich City 0 Everton 2 AFC Bournemouth 1 Newcastle United 1 Crystal Palace 0 Stoke City 1 Sunderland 1 Watford 3 Aston Villa 2 West Bromwich Albion 0 West Ham United 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Leicester City 36 22 11 3 64 34 77 2 Tottenham Hotspur 36 19 13 4 67 28 70 3 Arsenal 36 19 10 7 59 34 67 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 36 19 7 10 68 38 64 ------------------------- 5 Manchester United 35 17 9 9 43 31 60 ------------------------- 6 West Ham United 35 15 14 6 60 43 59 7 Southampton 36 16 9 11 53 39 57 ------------------------- 8 Liverpool 35 15 10 10 59 48 55 9 Chelsea 35 12 12 11 55 48 48 10 Stoke City 36 13 9 14 38 52 48 11 Everton 35 10 14 11 55 49 44 12 Watford 35 12 8 15 36 42 44 13 Swansea City 36 11 10 15 37 50 43 14 West Bromwich Albion 36 10 11 15 32 46 41 15 AFC Bournemouth 36 11 8 17 43 63 41 16 Crystal Palace 36 10 9 17 36 46 39 17 Newcastle United 36 8 9 19 39 64 33 ------------------------- 18 Sunderland 35 7 11 17 40 58 32 19 Norwich City 35 8 7 20 35 61 31 R20 Aston Villa 36 3 7 26 27 72 16 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
May 16 Arsenal will be "frustrated" if they fail to secure a top four finish in the Premier League this season and can only blame themselves for their inconsistent performances, manager Arsene Wenger has said.