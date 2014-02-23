Soccer-Jakupovic heroics secures Hull draw at Southampton
* Jakupovic saves 91st minute Tadic penalty to help Hull earn a point in 0-0 draw with Southampton
Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, February 23 Liverpool 4 Swansea City 3 Newcastle United 1 Aston Villa 0 Norwich City 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Saturday, February 22 Arsenal 4 Sunderland 1 Cardiff City 0 Hull City 4 Chelsea 1 Everton 0 Crystal Palace 0 Manchester United 2 Manchester City 1 Stoke City 0 West Bromwich Albion 1 Fulham 1 West Ham United 3 Southampton 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 27 18 6 3 49 21 60 2 Arsenal 27 18 5 4 52 27 59 3 Manchester City 26 18 3 5 69 27 57 ------------------------- 4 Liverpool 27 17 5 5 70 35 56 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 27 15 5 7 36 33 50 ------------------------- 6 Manchester United 27 13 6 8 43 31 45 7 Everton 26 12 9 5 37 27 45 ------------------------- 8 Newcastle United 27 12 4 11 33 38 40 9 Southampton 27 10 9 8 38 32 39 10 West Ham United 27 8 7 12 31 34 31 11 Hull City 27 8 6 13 29 31 30 12 Swansea City 27 7 7 13 36 40 28 13 Aston Villa 27 7 7 13 27 37 28 14 Norwich City 27 7 7 13 20 39 28 15 Stoke City 27 6 9 12 27 42 27 16 Crystal Palace 26 8 2 16 18 36 26 17 West Bromwich Albion 27 4 13 10 31 39 25 ------------------------- 18 Sunderland 26 6 6 14 26 42 24 19 Cardiff City 27 5 7 15 19 48 22 20 Fulham 27 6 3 18 27 59 21 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
* Jakupovic saves 91st minute Tadic penalty to help Hull earn a point in 0-0 draw with Southampton
BARCELONA, April 29 Marcelo came to Real Madrid's rescue to secure a 2-1 win over Valencia, provisionally taking Zinedine Zidane's side three points clear at the top of La Liga, moments after they had conceded a potentially crucial equaliser.