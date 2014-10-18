Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 18
Arsenal 2 Hull City 2
Burnley 1 West Ham United 3
Crystal Palace 1 Chelsea 2
Everton 3 Aston Villa 0
Manchester City 4 Tottenham Hotspur 1
Newcastle United 1 Leicester City 0
Southampton 8 Sunderland 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 8 7 1 0 23 8 22
2 Manchester City 8 5 2 1 18 8 17
3 Southampton 8 5 1 2 19 5 16
-------------------------
4 West Ham United 8 4 1 3 15 11 13
-------------------------
5 Manchester United 7 3 2 2 13 10 11
-------------------------
6 Arsenal 8 2 5 1 13 11 11
7 Swansea City 7 3 2 2 10 8 11
-------------------------
8 Tottenham Hotspur 8 3 2 3 10 11 11
9 Hull City 8 2 4 2 13 13 10
10 Liverpool 7 3 1 3 10 10 10
11 Aston Villa 8 3 1 4 4 12 10
12 Everton 8 2 3 3 16 16 9
13 Leicester City 8 2 3 3 11 13 9
14 West Bromwich Albion 7 2 2 3 8 9 8
15 Stoke City 7 2 2 3 6 8 8
16 Crystal Palace 8 2 2 4 11 14 8
17 Sunderland 8 1 5 2 8 15 8
-------------------------
18 Newcastle United 8 1 4 3 8 14 7
19 Burnley 8 0 4 4 4 13 4
20 Queens Park Rangers 7 1 1 5 4 15 4
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 19
Queens Park Rangers v Liverpool (1230)
Stoke City v Swansea City (1500)
Monday, October 20
West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United (1900)