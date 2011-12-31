Dec 31 English Premier League results and
standings on Saturday.
Arsenal 1 Queens Park Rangers 0
Bolton Wanderers 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1
Chelsea 1 Aston Villa 3
Manchester United 2 Blackburn Rovers 3
Norwich City 1 Fulham 1
Stoke City 2 Wigan Athletic 2
Swansea City 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1
Played on Friday
Liverpool 3 Newcastle United 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 18 14 3 1 53 15 45
2 Manchester United 19 14 3 2 49 17 45
3 Tottenham Hotspur 18 12 3 3 35 20 39
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 19 11 3 5 35 26 36
-------------------------
5 Chelsea 19 10 4 5 37 24 34
-------------------------
6 Liverpool 19 9 7 3 24 15 34
7 Newcastle United 19 8 6 5 26 25 30
-------------------------
8 Stoke City 19 7 5 7 20 30 26
9 Aston Villa 19 5 8 6 22 24 23
10 Norwich City 19 5 7 7 28 34 22
11 West Bromwich Albion 18 6 4 8 19 26 22
12 Everton 17 6 3 8 18 20 21
13 Fulham 19 4 8 7 20 25 20
14 Swansea City 19 4 8 7 18 23 20
15 Sunderland 18 4 6 8 22 22 18
16 Wolverhampton Wanderers 19 4 5 10 21 34 17
17 Queens Park Rangers 19 4 5 10 18 33 17
-------------------------
18 Wigan Athletic 19 3 6 10 17 37 15
19 Blackburn Rovers 19 3 5 11 28 41 14
20 Bolton Wanderers 19 4 1 14 23 42 13
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Playing on Sunday
West Bromwich Albion v Everton (1230)
Sunderland v Manchester City (1500)
Playing on Monday
Aston Villa v Swansea City (1500)
Blackburn Rovers v Stoke City (1500)
Queens Park Rangers v Norwich City (1500)
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea (1500)
Fulham v Arsenal (1730)
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)