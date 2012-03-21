March 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from
the English Premier League on Wednesday.
Everton 0 Arsenal 1
Manchester City 2 Chelsea 1
Queens Park Rangers 3 Liverpool 2
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Stoke City 1
Played on Tuesday
Blackburn Rovers 2 Sunderland 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 29 22 4 3 73 27 70
2 Manchester City 29 22 3 4 71 21 69
3 Arsenal 29 17 4 8 58 39 55
-------------------------
4 Tottenham Hotspur 29 16 6 7 53 35 54
-------------------------
5 Chelsea 29 14 7 8 49 34 49
-------------------------
6 Newcastle United 29 13 8 8 41 41 47
7 Liverpool 29 11 9 9 35 29 42
-------------------------
8 Swansea City 29 10 9 10 34 34 39
9 Sunderland 29 10 7 12 36 33 37
10 Everton 29 10 7 12 28 32 37
11 Stoke City 29 10 7 12 28 40 37
12 Fulham 29 9 9 11 37 40 36
13 West Bromwich Albion 29 10 6 13 35 38 36
14 Norwich City 29 9 9 11 39 46 36
15 Aston Villa 28 7 12 9 31 35 33
16 Blackburn Rovers 29 7 7 15 42 60 28
17 Queens Park Rangers 29 6 7 16 32 50 25
-------------------------
18 Bolton Wanderers 28 7 2 19 31 57 23
19 Wigan Athletic 29 4 10 15 25 54 22
20 Wolverhampton Wanderers 29 5 7 17 30 63 22
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Saturday, March 24
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur (1245)
Arsenal v Aston Villa (1500)
Bolton Wanderers v Blackburn Rovers (1500)
Liverpool v Wigan Athletic (1500)
Norwich City v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1500)
Sunderland v Queens Park Rangers (1500)
Swansea City v Everton (1500)
Stoke City v Manchester City (1730)
Sunday, March 25
West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United (1500)
Monday, March 26
Manchester United v Fulham (1900)